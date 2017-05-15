× IMPD arrests man in 2016 stabbing death of 26-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing a 26-year-old woman on the west side of Indianapolis.

Bobby Glasscock, 54, was arrested in Marion on May 11 or his alleged involvement in the murder of Hallie Bullard

Bullard was found unresponsive in a home in the 400 block of N Rybolt Ave on September 9, 2016 around 12 p.m.

The Marion County coroner determined that she died from a stab wound, and her death was ruled a homicide.

After an extensive investigation, detectives later determined Glasscock to be their main suspect. An arrest warrant was issued for Glasscock n May 10, and he was arrested in Marion the following day.

He was transferred to the Marion County Jail on Friday, and his initial appearance in court is today. Detectives believe Bullard and Glasscock were acquaintances.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or TIPS.