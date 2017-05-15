× Greenfield police warning parents to be on lookout for drug-laced Sweet Tarts

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Another law enforcement agency is warning of drug-laced candy in central Indiana.

The Greenfield Police Department says it recovered over 100 so-called “Sweet Tarts” last week. Police say it’s a new drug laced with everything from Xanax to heroin.

Officers are encouraging parents to talk with their children about the drug and to contact authorities if they come across it.

A 17-year-old Columbus High School student was recently caught with a similar drug. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said it was being referred to as a “Xanie Tart.”

The sheriff’s office said the drug looks like normal candy and it would be hard to know if it is laced until it is eaten.

Sheriff Matthew A. Myers said he was “very concerned that someone might overdose if they eat the candy unaware that it has been laced with drugs.”