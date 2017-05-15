Colts sign fourth-round pick Zach Banner

Posted 1:48 pm, May 15, 2017, by

Zach Banner #73 of the USC Trojans celebrates a touchdown to take a 35-17 win over the Utah Utes during the third quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts continued to chip away at their eight-player draft class Monday by signing offensive tackle Zach Banner.

Financial terms were not immediately available, but Banner is in line for a four-year contract worth approximately $2.9 million under the NFL’s rookie wage scale.

Last week the Colts signed second-round pick Quincy Wilson and fifth-rounders Nate Hairston and Anthony Walker.

Still unsigned are first-round pick Malik Hooker, third-round pick Tarell Basham and fourth-rounders Marlon Mack and Grover Stewart.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s