Colts sign fourth-round pick Zach Banner, five others

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The shuffling of the Indianapolis Colts’ roster continued Monday, highlighted by the signing of another draft pick.

Offensive tackle Zach Banner, a fourth-round pick, signed his four-year rookie contract. Financial terms were not immediately available, but under the NFL’s rookie wage scale, he’s due a deal worth approximately $2.9 million.

The Colts also signed five players who participated in last weekend’s rookie minicamp as tryouts: guard Blake Muir, cornerback Dante’ Blackmon, safety Tyson Graham, wide receiver Al-Damion Riles and offensive tackle Andrew Wylie.

Muir spent time on the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers last season.

Blackmon is the first player out of Kennesaw State (Ga.) to sign with an NFL team.

While adding five players, the Colts also waived five: center Austin Blythe, wideout Jerome Lane, cornerback Chris Lyles, guard Christopher Muller and cornerback Frankie Williams.

Blythe was a 2016 seventh-round draft pick who appeared in eight games, one as a starter.