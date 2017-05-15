Warm week in store with a wet pattern building back in beginning Thursday

Posted 6:12 am, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 06:24AM, May 15, 2017

Today will be the warmest day we've seen so far in 2017 with a high of 84! You can expect a lot of sunshine and dry conditions.

Gates open at IMS at 10am.The Rookie Orientation is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Practices run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be a warm and sunny day at the track! Temperatures will be in the mid 80s this afternoon.

This heat continues through Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the week! Our average high is 72 so we'll be 10-15 degrees above that through Thursday.

Daily rain chances will return later this week. T-showers will be spotty on Thursday and Friday and then become more widespread on Saturday.  Many locations will see over 1" of rain between Thursday and Sunday.

