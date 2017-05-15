Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday was the fourth consecutive day without measurable rain for central Indiana. Along with the dry weather we are feeling a warm up. The warm stagnant air has prompted a Knozone Action Day for Tuesday as high ozone levels may be unsafe for sensitive groups.

The warmest day of the year so far has been 83 degrees. We have reached that magic number twice. Warmer air will be with us this week and the hottest day of the year should occur on Wednesday.

Our rain free streak will continue for two more days before our weather pattern changes. A strong storm system will move this way and bring a chance for rain. We'll have a daily chance for rain through the end of the week. We'll also have a chance for rain that may affect Indy 500 qualifications this weekend.

The is an Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday.

Here's how you can help lower ozone levels.

Our dry spell has now reached four days.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year.

We'll have a daily chance for rain to end the work week.

Scattered strong t-storms are likely late Thursday.

Scattered showers are likely Friday.

We'll have a chance for scattered late day t-storms Saturday.

We'll have a chance for scattered late day t-storms Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely again this week.