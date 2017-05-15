67-year-old man seriously injured while trimming tree on south side

Posted 4:12 pm, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 04:28PM, May 15, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department rescued a 67-year-old man from a tree on the south side Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say the man was trimming the tree in the 1200 block of Smoketree Drive when he suffered a “significant injury” from a falling limb.

Crews were able to safely bring the man to the ground by approximately 2:39 p.m. He was then transported to Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters say it took around 1.5 hours to rescue the man after the initial call. It was reportedly a difficult run for responders due to the man’s injury and positioning.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

