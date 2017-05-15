× 2-year-old boy dies after being found in Putnam County’s Van Bibber Lake

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A 2-year-old boy died Monday after being found unresponsive in Putnam County’s Van Bibber Lake.

The boy’s mother reported him missing to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 6 p.m. He was found minutes later, a few feet from the lake’s shore.

Family members performed CPR on the boy until medical personnel arrived and transported him to Putnam County Hospital.

The boy was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m. His name was not immediately announced. An autopsy is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Indiana conservation officers are investigating the death.