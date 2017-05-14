× Near northeast side shooting leaves one in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A late Saturday night shooting leaves one person in critical condition, police say.

Around 10:12 p.m., IMPD and emergency crews responded to reports of a person shot near the 1700 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

The victim was confirmed shot at the scene and was taken to Methodist Hospital in very critical condition.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

The suspect information is unknown at this time.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.