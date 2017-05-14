Near northeast side shooting leaves one in critical condition

Posted 12:38 am, May 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:41AM, May 14, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A late Saturday night shooting leaves one person in critical condition, police say.

Around 10:12 p.m., IMPD and emergency crews responded to reports of a person shot near the 1700 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

The victim was confirmed shot at the scene and was taken to Methodist Hospital in very critical condition.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

The suspect information is unknown at this time.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s