Man dies after being shot near liquor store on the near northeast side

Update: An IMPD incident report says the victim in this shooting died after being transported to the hospital.

—–

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A late Saturday night shooting leaves one person in critical condition, police say.

Around 10:12 p.m., IMPD and emergency crews responded to reports of a person shot near the 1700 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

The victim, identified as a male in his late 30’s, was confirmed shot at the scene and was taken to Methodist Hospital in very critical condition.

The man was found right outside Triangle Liquors, where a fight may have occurred before the gunfire.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

The suspect information is unknown at this time.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.