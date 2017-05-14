IN Focus: Rep. Carson ‘troubled by timing’ of Comey firing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - To varying degrees, Indiana's congressional delegation is reacting to last week's stunning dismissal of FBI director James Comey.

Waiting to assess the political fallout in some cases, many Republicans have been reluctant to go on the record, while Democrats have been quick to pounce on the administration for firing an FBI director they'd been admonishing for months.

"I think the timing is very curious, since Comey just requested additional resources to help with the Russia investigation," said Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN). "So I’m troubled by the timing."

In the video above, Carson calls for a special prosecutor to investigate any potential connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.

For the first time, Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) also called for a special prosecutor this past week.

None of the Republicans from Indiana have called for a special prosecutor.

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) issued a brief statement about Comey's firing on Tuesday, but was unavailable for further comment.

"I am working to learn the facts behind the President's decision, but I hope new leadership in the FBI will help restore Americans' confidence in the Bureau," said Young.

Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) has made no public statements on Comey's firing. Her spokesperson said she was traveling overseas to visit military families.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) issued a statement Wednesday, calling for the Russia investigation to continue, while also supporting the President's decision to replace Comey.

“The leader of our nation’s top law-enforcement agency must have the trust of the American people. Through a variety of questionable decisions, Director Comey lost the trust of both Republicans and Democrats," said Banks. “While President Trump must explain the rationale behind this decision, he now has the opportunity to name a new FBI director who is both widely respected and non-partisan. It also is important that Congressional and FBI investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election continue without interruption.”