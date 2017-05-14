× Henry County Sheriff’s Department searching for inmate that escaped Sunday evening

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Henry County are searching for a jail inmate that escaped late Sunday afternoon.

Police say that Delmar Gabbard escaped the Henry County Transition Center at around 5:30 p.m.

The center houses non-violent offenders because of jail overcrowding. Gabbard is serving time on drug-related charges.

According to police, Gabbard was being escorted by a guard as he was about to get ice out of a machine. He reportedly started towards the machine but then ran past and fled the facility.

He was last seen wearing black gym shorts and a gray shirt. Gabbard is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighs around 190 lbs.

Anyone with information on Gabbard’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4890.