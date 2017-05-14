Candlelight Vigil held in D.C. to honor fallen officers, including two Hoosier heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. – Honoring, respecting and remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. As part of National Police Week, nearly 400 fallen officers were recognized in Washington D.C., including two Hoosier heroes.

In 2005, Sgt. Bill Brand died in the line of duty. Brand’s convicted killer shot and killed him as the Monroe County Sergeant was on his way home after working at the jail.

After a dozen years, Brand’s name along with Deputy Carl Koontz’s name was both among the 394 names of fallen officers read during roll call.

“I don’t think there’s any closure,” explains Kassie Koontz, Carl Koontz’s widow.

Howard County Deputy Carol Koontz was shot and killed in March of 2016. He left behind a wife and a young son.

“My job for Noah is to do as much as I possibly can to honor Carl, his father that he never got to meet,” explains Koontz.

During the candlelight vigil, families were escorted onto the National Mall by law enforcement officers from across the country showing their support.

“We’re here today of course to honor and recognize him again but we are also now part of a bigger group, the survivors, so to speak,” explains Sheriff Steve Rogers, with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department.

143 of the names read during roll call were those of officers who died this past year. It’s estimated approximately 30,000 people attended this year’s 29th annual candlelight vigil.