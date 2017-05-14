× Benjamin Harrison collection to be available online

INDIANAPOLIS — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is making its collection of artifacts for the 23rd president widely available online — and in 3D.

The Indianapolis-based museum is using digital scanning technology to offer 2D and 3D renderings of its collection of over 10,000 artifacts

Museum President and CEO Charlie Hyde says only about 10 percent of the collection is currently accessible to the public through public exhibits and guided tours. But the new effort will make the entire collection available online to the public starting in November.

The effort was funded through a $50,000 grant from the Lilly Endowment.

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is a museum dedicated to Indiana’s only president, who served one term. It is located in the home where the Republican lived until his death in 1901.