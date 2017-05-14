× 11-year-old Martinsville girl dead after Saturday night crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating after a crash Saturday evening claimed the life of an 11-year-old Martinsville girl.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a two car crashed on SR 37 and Bottom Rd, about four miles north of Bloomington.

Police say that as a bicyclist attempted to cross SR 37 at Bottom Rd., the cyclist fell over and blocked the southbound lane of SR 37.

A Chevy sedan driven by Alexis Davis, 21, of Greenwood, successfully avoided the cyclist by quickly swerving to the right. Police say the maneuver caused her to lose control and slide sideways through the median and into the northbound lanes of SR 37.

Kaitlyn Wells, 11, of Martinsville, was killed when the sedan struck a 2013 Chevy truck driven by John Wobser, 50, of Franklin in the northbound lane.

Police say the crash injured Davis and Wobser, their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.