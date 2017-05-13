State police participate in Click It or Ticket campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police are joining law enforcement agencies throughout the state to participate in a Click It or Ticket campaign.

The campaign is an annual effort to increase public awareness about the importance of seatbelt safety. Troopers will conduct high-visibility patrols encouraging both passengers and drivers to buckle up.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute reports more than a third of the 827 people who died on Indiana roadways last year weren’t wearing seatbelts.

The campaign began Friday and runs through June 4. More than 250 law enforcement agencies are participating with the state police.

