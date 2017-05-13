× Pedestrian struck and killed in hit and run

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police are searching for a white van that fled the scene after striking and killing a pedestrian on the city’s north side Saturday evening.

Around 9:45 p.m. a pedestrian was struck and killed at West 24th and North Illinois Street.

Witnesses told police the suspect vehicle was a white, older Chevrolet or GMC van with possible headlight or front end damage.

The van was last seen heading eastbound on Fall Creek Road from the accident scene.