× One dead after accident on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Saturday morning, authorities responded to a vehicle accident with entrapment.

After the victim was extracted from the vehicle, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

This was a single car accident in the 4900 block of east 30th street.

As a result, 30th street is closed in both directions at Dequincy.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

We will update as more information is made available.