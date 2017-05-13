× Indianapolis man dies after being stunned by Greenfield police

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a man’s death after a confrontation with the police.

A little after 6:30 p.m. Friday evening, officers with the Greenfield Police Department responded to reports of an intoxicated man lying in the grass near the 800 block of South State Street in Greenfield.

Two Greenfield officers arrived and confronted the man, now identified as 48-year-old Douglas Wiggington of Indianapolis, who became combative.

One of the officers shot Wiggington with a stun gun, and he was subdued.

The officer immediately noticed that the man was having medical issues and administered naloxone and started CPR.

EMS arrived and Wiggington was transported to Hancock Regional Hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

The two officers involved, Sgt. Rodney Vawter and Ptlm. Dillon Silver, have been placed on administrative duty, following protocol. Also following protocol, the ISP will be investigating the incident.