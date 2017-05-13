× Indiana University settles lawsuit over sexual assault case

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A federal lawsuit filed by a Maryland woman against Indiana University has been dismissed after a financial settlement was reached.

In her lawsuit, the woman alleged she was raped by a student who had been allowed to remain at the school after being accused of sexually assaulting someone else two years earlier, the Bloomington Herald-Times reported (http://bit.ly/2pFKV7C ). She accused the university of negligence.

The settlement dismisses the university as a defendant, but a lawsuit is still pending against the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. The woman said she was sexually assaulted by a member after drinking heavily at a party there in 2015.

The lawsuit accused the university of condoning and fostering the fraternity’s environment of “illegal and dangerous activity, as well as sexual assault.”

The university released a statement that said it “remains strongly committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all members of its community and continues to believe its Sexual Misconduct Policy provides a fair, impartial and robust investigation and adjudication process.”

The woman’s attorney, Jeff Herman, said his client is “happy the university was held accountable.”

“Although she settled with the university and has gotten validation, what was really important is that the case against the fraternity continues,” Herman said. “We are moving forward to trial, and the facts will come out in that case.”

The case against the fraternity is scheduled to go before a jury next year.

A confidentiality agreement prohibits those involved to reveal the terms of the settlement.

Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com