Car veers into canal on the north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Saturday morning, police responded to reports of a car submerged in the canal on the north side.

Around 2:30 a.m., a car drove off of the road and into the canal near the 5000 block of North Washington Boulevard.

The Nissan sedan was completely submerged, aside from a small part of the roof that was above the water.

There were two passengers in the car, and neither of them were hurt. They were wet and sitting on the bank when police arrived.

The driver was taken to Eskanazi for a blood draw.

It is unknown what caused the driver to veer into the canal at this time.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

