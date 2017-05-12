Your guide to Saturday’s Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – With the weather turning the page, it’s time for the first big concert to kickoff summer at Klipsch.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers make their return to Klipsch, playing there for the first time since June of 2013.
It’s part of their 40th anniversary tour, and will be the first outdoor venue played in the tour.
Klipsch would like to remind attendees that to expect delays because it’s a sold out show. Below is all the information you need for Saturday’s show.
Joe Walsh is opening and will go on at approximately 8 p.m. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will go on at around 9:30 p.m.
The following items are permitted:
- Backpacks (searched)
- Purses (searched)
- Binoculars
- Bug Spray
- Blankets and Tarps
- Cameras
- Food (1 gallon clear bag)
- Short beach style lawn chairs (cannot exceed 9″ from ground)
- Small umbrellas (36″ or smaller)
- Water bottles (1 liter/per guest and factory sealed)
The following items are not permitted:
- Selfie Sticks
- iPads
- Tablets
- Knives
- Chains
- Tall camping chairs
- Signage
Important Reminders:
- This is a SOLD OUT show
- Please be prepared for traffic delays
- Construction has begun at exit 210, be alert for construction zones
- If you have a parking pass, please have it visible
- Accessible parking is located at Gate 1 or Gate 2
- Drop-offs can be done at Gate 1 or Gate 2, pick-ups can be done at Gate 2
- Ubers, taxis, and pick-ups will be located in the north end of the red parking lot
- Motorcycle parking is located at Gate 1
- Legacy Parking, Legacy Club and Lone Pine Lounge are all sold out for this event