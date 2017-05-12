Will Power wins pole for Saturday’s IndyCar Grand Prix

Posted 5:51 pm, May 12, 2017

Will Power places his sticker on his car for winning the pole.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Will Power won his third pole of the season Friday after setting a qualifying record for the IndyCar Grand Prix.

The Australian completed the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course in 1 minute, 7.9823 seconds to give Roger Penske his 250th pole win as an IndyCar owner.

Penske’s drivers again dominated qualifying, taking four of the top five spots.

Brazil’s Helio Castroneves will join Power on the front row in Saturday’s race after finishing in 1:08.1169. American Josef Newgarden will start third after being clocked at 1:08.1622.

New Zealand’s Scott Dixon, of Chip Ganassi Racing, and Juan Pablo Montoya will start fourth and fifth. Defending champ Simon Pagenaud will start seventh.

Penske’s cars have won all five poles this season.

 

