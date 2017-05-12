× Sunny and mild for Mother’s Day weekend

Get ready for dry, warmer weather this weekend. High pressure will be our dominant weather feature this weekend and last through most of next week. Expect sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s for the Grand Prix and for Mother’s Day.

Central Indiana has been locked in a wet weather pattern for the past few weeks and our Spring rainfall surplus is approaching six inches. The frequent rains have led to Flash Flood Warnings along all area waterways through the weekend.

The longest dry spell we’ve had this year is an eight day stretch back in February. Now, we will have several days with little or no chance for rain through next Wednesday.

We’ll have a sunny, mild Saturday.

We’ll have sunshine and warmer temperatures on Sunday.

An extended stretch of dry weather will be with through most of next week.

We’ll have sunshine on Monday.

Highs will warm into the 80s Tuesday.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

Our next best chance for rain will arrive Thursday.

Our weather will look and feel like Summer for the next week.