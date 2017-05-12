× Police release images of two persons of interest allegedly connected to fatal shooting of Warren Central student

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD has released images of two people of interest they believe are connected to the fatal shooting of a Warren Central student and shooting of two other students.

They are wanted for questioning by police.

Person #1 is described as a Hispanic male with dark hair, wearing a white hoodie, blue coat with white stripes down the sleeves, black pants, and black and white flip flops.

Person #2 is described as a male, possibly Hispanic, wearing a dark blue or black hoodie with “GAP” in blue and white letters on the front, red shirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

The pair were last seen running west and then south around the west end of the strip mall near the shooting.

The northwest side shooting claimed the life of 17-year-old Angel Mejia-Alfaro and critically injured 18-year-old Dijon Anderson and 19-year-old Darius Moore.

Mejia-Alfaro was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anderson, a senior at Warren Central, was a standout on the football team. He signed a letter of intent to play football at Southern Illinois University.

If you have information, it is asked that you contact Police at 317-327-3749 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477(TIPS). Your tip will remain anonymous.