‘He’s a fighter’: Family draws on prayer, hope as Warren Central football star recovers from shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Dijon Anderson is a fighter, from the football field to the classroom. But for the past week, he’s faced with an entirely new battle—the fight for his life.

Eighteen-year-old Anderson and two classmates from Warren Central High School were shot on the west side of Indianapolis late last Friday night. Anderson and 19-year-old Darius Moore were rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition; Anderson is under sedation, while Moore was released.

Angel Mejia-Alfaro, 17, never made it. He was pronounced dead at the scene, at a parking lot on 38th Street and Moller Rd.

“We did recover some evidence on the scene that paints a picture that may help us solve this crime,” said Major Richard Riddle of IMPD on the night of the shooting.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Anderson’s family has spent the last week sitting at his bedside as he fights to recover. But it could be a long road before he can leave the hospital.

“We’re just going day-by-day and everyday it’s a blessing that he’s still here,” says Christa Frazier, Anderson’s mother. “He’s still fighting because that’s who he is. He’s a fighter.”

Anderson, a senior at Warren Central, was a standout on the football team. He signed a letter of intent to play football at Southern Illinois University. His football future is uncertain as he battles to get better inside the hospital.

“Football was his life,” says Frazier, “I was never expecting this—we had a three-week countdown and he was out of here for school.”

Frazier says her son dreamed of playing football in the NFL, and his full ride scholarship to Southern Illinois University (SIU) was his first step there. Along with the friends and family that have stood by his bedside, Frazier says SIU has been there with them as well.

“It’s hard because he keeps me going, you know, he’s my best friend.” Frazier says she can’t wait for the day for her son to wake up and say his favorite expression: “We live baby.”

In the meantime, the families have received an outpouring of support from neighboring schools and football programs: Carmel Greyhound Football is collecting donations for Anderson’s mom to help with medical costs, while Cathedral High School shared a student-driven video of song and prayer with the hashtag “WarrenCentralStrong.”

Family says they haven’t received any updates about the police investigation into the shooting, and they still don’t know what the three teens were doing on that part of town at that time of night.

“You think about things, you see things on TV,” says Ashley Farris, Anderson’s cousin, “you never, ever think it’s going to be yours. You never think—when it happens it's just scary—and nothing I would want anyone to go through, ever.”

Farris says the their family still has one big question for whoever is responsible for shooting Dijon Anderson, Angel Mejia-Alfaro and Darius Moore.

“Why did you (do it)? You ended something that was going to be amazing. He still has a whole life to live—and he still is going to live his life. He’s going to come out of this and he’s going to do whatever God has planned for him,” Farris said.

Frazier is confident that her son will pull out of this and make a full recovery. She says with prayer and support anything is possible.