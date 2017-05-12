Help replenish local food banks by participating in ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ food drive

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– This weekend, you can help “stamp out hunger” by participating in a food drive in partnership with the United States Postal Service.

All you have to do is leave a bag of nonperishable food by your mailbox on Saturday and the mail carriers will do the rest.

Your donations will help millions of hungry people. The goal of the drive is to replenish local food banks in our community.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is the country’s largest one-day food collection event.

