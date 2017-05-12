Gunman ambushes police officer, shoots 2 people at central Ohio nursing home

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio – A gunman ambushed a police officer in central Ohio Friday morning and then shot two more people inside a nursing home, authorities say.

A large police presence assembled in the town of Kirkersville, which is about 20 miles east of Columbus in Ohio’s Licking County.

According to WBNS, an active shooter was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street in Kirkersville around 7:45 a.m. at Pine Kirk Care Center. The gunman shot the officer and then went into the nursing home where he shot two more people.

The gunman then turned the gun on himself, the TV station reported. Local police said there was no longer an active threat to the community.

The officer was in critical condition. The conditions of the two people who were shot in the nursing home were unknown.

Several agencies responded, including Homeland Security, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Licking County Sheriff’s Office. An elementary school was placed on lockdown as police investigated the case; Kirkersville Elementary was then closed for the remainder of the day.

East Main Street in the downtown area was closed and would remain closed for the rest of the day, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Shocked & pained by the horrific shooting in Kirkersville, ask for prayers for those injured. Grateful for law enforcement’s quick response. https://t.co/Vd9hMu7Bqk — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) May 12, 2017