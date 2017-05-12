Free dental care available Saturday at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Free dental services for adults and children will be available Saturday, May 13 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Indiana’s second Mission of Mercy (MOM) event will run from 7:30 am – 4:30 pm Saturday in the Agriculture building. The services were also available Friday, May 12.

Services provided by volunteer dentists will include comprehensive oral exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, extractions, limited root canals, limited crowns, and limited partial dentures.

Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers are urging participants to come early. Prospective patients are asked to bring food, water, snacks, medications, diapers, and any other supplies that will be needed during a long wait.

No proof of income is required, and insurance is not necessary for these free services.

“Many Hoosiers put off dental care because they can’t afford the treatment they need,” says Dr. Todd Briscoe, IndianaMOM Chairman. “But unmet dental needs can lead to more serious oral health issues and life-threatening infection, as well as other health concerns like diabetes, stroke, heart disease and more. More immediately, it can cause extreme pain, difficulty eating and sleeping, and even difficulty finding a job.”