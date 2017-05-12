× Ahead of first Mother’s Day without Abby and Libby, family pushes forward for answers

DELPHI, IND. – Nearly three months after Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered in the small town of Delphi, their killer is still on the loose.

Ahead of Mother’s Day, the families are opening up about how they continue to push through the pain every day.

“The pictures are a little harder to come across now and it is the ache that we fell that was not there, to begin with, and now with Mother’s Day around the corner, we are trying to figure out what do we do…because I don’t feel like celebrating much this year,” said Abby’s mother, Anna Williams.

Every day for the past three months, Anna Williams and Becky Patty wake up with hope in their heavy hearts.

“We are going through a year of firsts,” said Libby’s mom, Becky Patty.

“We are not prepared for it…but we know it is coming and we know this year is going to be a hard one,” said Williams.

In February these women, lost a piece of their life when 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were murdered while on a walk on the Delphi historic trails. Their killer is still out there.

“I think that it has gotten harder now because reality has set in,” said Patty.

The family’s pain is unimaginable and the lack of answers on the case is another blow.

“You just feel like you could throw up and your heart hurts…your chest just hurts,” said Patty.

While this year may be filled with change, some things are better left untouched.

“We shut her door. That is Libby’s room and is stays that way,” said Patty.

“Everything was family…all of it. So, there is no replacing that, that is for sure,” said Williams.

Although Mother’s Day weekend will be emotional for the families, they are also hosting a celebration of life event at the Delphi High School football field Saturday. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Admission is only $2.00 and the proceeds go towards building a softball field and park in memory of the Delphi girls.