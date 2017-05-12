A beautiful stretch of weather is on the horizon with a nice warming trend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are looking ahead to a beautiful stretch of weather that will take us through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Today temperatures will be seasonal. More clouds will stick around south of I-70, but we'll see a mostly sunny sky and a high of 68 in Indy and areas to the north.

That warming trend takes place this weekend. We'll get into the upper 70s by Sunday!

The weather is going to cooperate BEAUTIFULLY for the Grand Prix and Mother's Day!

Through 7 a.m. Wednesday we won't add to the rain surplus we've seen so far this month. A nice dry stretch will be with us for the next five days. We've seen 4.66" since May 1st, so this dry spell is welcomed.

Next week will be warmer than average with daily highs in the 80s from Monday through Thursday!