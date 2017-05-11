SR 135 shut down north of Main Street in Greenwood due to gas leak

Posted 5:12 pm, May 11, 2017

GREENWOOD, Ind. – State Road 135 has been shut down in both directions at Meridian Oaks Drive in Greenwood due to a gas leak.

Johnson County Dispatch says a construction crew has struck a large natural gas pipeline.

The closure is just north of Main Street. The Greenwood Police Department is asking all motorists to avoid the area until the road is reopened.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

