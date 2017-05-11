× Silver alert issued for missing 87-year-old Fountaintown man

FOUNTAINTOWN, Ind. – Police are investigating the disappearance of an 87-year-old male from Fountaintown man and have issued a statewide silver alert.

Ellis Narmore Jr. is 5’8”, 158 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Thursday at around 6 p.m. in Fountaintown and is believed to be in danger.

Narmore Jr. was last seen wearing a white collar shirt with black cardigan style sweater, black or brown pants and black shoes.

He is believed to be driving a Blue 2001 Dodge Caravan, with Indiana plate UEP559.

If you have any information on Ellis Narmore Jr., contact the Indiana State Police by calling 317-899-8577 or 911.