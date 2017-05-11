× Round-the-clock construction to begin along I-65 Thursday in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.—Drivers in Johnson County should get ready for a all-out construction blitz along I-65 between Whiteland and Franklin. A full in-depth pavement replacement project with added travel lanes in Johnson County on Interstate 65 will require round-the-clock lane restrictions from May 11 through May 25 for milling, wedging and surface paving operations. Single lanes will close during daytime hours. Double lanes will close at night.

Contractors will start the final-stretch surge Thursday night (MAY 11) prepping southbound I-65 lanes between Whiteland Road and State Road 44/Franklin.

3 p.m.—SB I-65 left lane closes between mile markers 95.0 and 88.5

8 p.m.—SB I-65 middle lane closes between mile markers 94.5 and 88.5; left lane remains closed

6 a.m.—SB I-65 middle lane reopens; left lane remains closed

Double lane restrictions begin on northbound I-65 Saturday night. A single northbound lane will remain closed during daytime hours.

Beginning Saturday, operations will occur simultaneously in both directions