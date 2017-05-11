Rain chances continue today, but we’re looking to a BEAUTIFUL Mother’s Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be mild, despite the clouds. We'll hit 70 in Indy and areas south, however, closer to Kokomo and Marion temperatures will be a bit cooler and in the 50s and 60s.

The best chance to see showers today will be south of I-70. We'll keep the chance through the afternoon, but it will NOT be a washout. In fact, north of the city it will be a dry day!

Severe weather chances are well south in Kentucky and Arkansas. We are done with the severe weather threat for now.

The weekend forecast is GORGEOUS! We'll see sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with very comfortable temperatures in the 70s.

The weather will cooperate perfectly for the Grand Prix and Mother's Day!

We'll get into the 80s early next week! More rain chances arrive toward the middle of next week.