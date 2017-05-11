× Portillo’s reveals new details about upcoming Fishers location

FISHERS, Ind. – Chicago-based restaurant chain Portillo’s announced new details about its upcoming Fishers location.

Portillo’s said the new restaurant will be located at 9201 E. 116th St. near the new IKEA store.

Plans for the Fishers location became apparent in February, when the company submitted a zoning request to the Fishers City Council and posted job ads for managers on Craigslist.

“Over the years, we’ve had a lot of requests for expansion in Indiana,” said Portillo’s CEO Keith Kinsey. “At Portillo’s, we’re lucky to have a passionate fan base throughout the state, and in the Fishers’ community in particular. Our team is excited to bring a new location to Central Indiana.”

The Fishers location will feature a Prohibition-themed interior that draws inspiration from the 1920s. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant will include seating for more than 200 guests, a seasonal outdoor patio and a drive-thru.

Portillo’s serves up Italian beefs and sausages smothered with giardiniera and hot and sweet peppers. Its signature hot dogs include mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers on a steamed poppy seed bun. Don’t expect any ketchup!

It’s also famous for its Italian beef sandwiches and double-layer chocolate cake.

The company owns and operates 48 locations and said it planned to open three more restaurants in the coming months.