Police: Two teens in custody after throwing rocks at vehicles from south side overpass

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD has announced that they arrested two male teens Thursday afternoon after they allegedly threw rocks at moving vehicles from an overpass.

Between 1 and 4 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of S. Madison Ave. on reports of at least eight calls from vehicles being struck by rocks.

The amount of damage caused by the rocks varied from dents to busted out windows, according to police.

The victims reportedly did not see the suspects, but their images were caught on nearby surveillance cameras.

Numerous tips poured in which led authorities to the potential suspects. After conducting interviews, detectives arrested a 13-year-old male and a 15-year-old male.

They were later taken to the juvenile detention center for processing.

