Police investigating shooting that killed woman on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that killed a woman on the near east side.

According to IMPD, the shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. at Brookside Parkway and Hamilton Avenue. A woman was taken in serious condition to IU Health Methodist Hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Police found a coat at the crime scene but said it wasn’t clear if it belonged to the woman. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.