Mother of four girls killed in Flora fire speaks out

FLORA, Ind. – When you return to Flora and to the house on E. Columbia Street, it is hard to believe six months have passed since four young sisters were killed in a house fire intentionally set in November.

Crime scene tape still dangles around the home. The windows are boarded up. Ash and soot cover the roof. And stuffed animals lay on the front porch. These are all reminders of the little girls lost in the big fire.

Their mother, Gaylin Rose, was airlifted to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. She spoke to FOX59 for the first time since the deaths and said she is still searching for answers.

The community can now contribute to the reward for the Flora fatal fire investigation by donate to a fund. Please send your donation to:

Indiana Department of Homeland Security, 302 W. Washington Street Room E208, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204.

The memo line should read “Flora Fire Reward.”