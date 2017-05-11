Kokomo tech park reopens after tornadoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind --The city of Kokomo is still recovering from the effects of tornadoes that ripped through the area last summer. On Thursday, officials say that recovery took a big step forward.

The Inventrek Technology Park hosted its grand re-opening Thursday. The park, which is described as an” incubator for small businesses” is designed to help grow start-up companies by supplying resources like office space, infrastructure and business support.

“This is the focal point in this community for programming that assists small businesses,” president of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance Charlie Sparks said.

Last August tornadoes severely damaged the facility with repair costs totaling more than $3.4 Million.

The 98,000 square foot facility features work spaces for all types of companies, including office space laboratory space and garage bays.

The Kokomo office of the Hoosier Heartland Small Indiana Business Development Center is also located on-site, offering a variety of business support to the startups.

Charlie Sparks says Inventrek is also partnered with The City of Kokomo, Howard County, and Indiana University; while also enjoying the support of more than area businesses.

“It’s a lot more than just a building; I consider it an asset and a resource to the community,” he said.

Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight also offered his support for the facility calling it “good for the community”.

Kokomo mayor Greg Goodnight says the facility’s reopening is a big step for the areas recovery

“This is a place for us to gather talent, and it gives them a safety net where they can have multiple months, multiple years if need be to develop their business practice,” Goodnight said.

So far officials say the facility is about 60 percent filled. They say the next goal is finding more businesses to help grow.

For more information about Inventrek you can visit: http://www.greaterkokomo.com/inventrek/services-programs