Frank Mickens visits students at West Clay Elementary School for CBS4 Reads

Posted 12:39 pm, May 11, 2017

CARMEL, Ind.– CBS4’s Frank Mickens read to a second-grade class Thursday at West Clay Elementary School.

The children in Miss DiSalvo’s class had questions prepared on Post-it notes when he arrived. They did a question and answer session before Frank read “Dragon Love Tacos 2: The Sequel.”

It’s about dragons who love tacos but when they eat spicy tacos they breathe fire. The hero in the book must go back in time and get the tacos from the dragons before they eat the spicy ones.

The class made him a big card that read, “Thank you for reading to our class,” and they all singed it. Frank said it was a nice tough that made him feel special.

 

