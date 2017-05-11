Ditch Road to undergo two week road repair between 106th and 116th

Posted 10:57 am, May 11, 2017

CARMEL, Ind. – Citing safety concerns for drivers, road contractors for Hamilton County have advised that Ditch Road, between 106th and 116th Street, be closed immediately for culvert replacement. The culvert is located just north of Regal Drive. This closure is anticipated to last until Memorial Day weekend.

During the closure, drivers are encouraged to use 116th to either Towne Road to the west and to Spring Mill Road to the east as well as 106th St to Towne Road or Spring Mill Road

Ditch Road closure with alternate routes

