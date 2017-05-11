Conor Daly introduced at CBS4’s driver analyst for the month of May

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – CBS4 is happy to introduce Conor Daly as our driver analyst for the month of May. Daly will be joining us on the track throughout the month leading up to the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. Daly is in his 2nd year as a full time driver with the Indy Car series. Thursday afternoon before the series hits the track at IMS for Grand Prix qualifications on Friday, Daly chat with us about his excitement for May and his motivation to perform well at his hometown track.
