× Colts take next step with rookie minicamp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A good portion – the youngest portion – of the Indianapolis Colts comes together Friday at the team’s West 56th Street headquarters for a three-day rookie minicamp.

The prevailing question: Will any of the eight draft picks be under contract?

The likely answer: Yes. In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a majority of the 2017 draft class has agreed to their rookie deals in time for the start of camp.

Last year, seven of the nine draft picks were under contract for the start of the May 6 rookie camp. The exceptions – second-rounder T.J. Green and third-rounder Le’Raven Clark – agreed to terms in late May.

The latest collective bargaining agreement includes a rookie wage scale that since 2011 has greatly reduced the massive deals given to top-end draft picks, streamlined negotiations and virtually eliminated extended holdouts.

Simply put, rookies are paid based on their draft position. The total value of the four-year contract and accompanying signing bonus essentially are predetermined, although terms of how bonus money is paid and whether to include “offset’’ language remain negotiable.

That in mind, here’s a look at what the Colts’ eight draft picks can anticipate with their rookie deals, according to overthecap.com:

S Malik Hooker (round 1/15 th overall): 4 years, $12.6 million, $7.303 million signing bonus; 2017 cap of $2.291 million.

4 years, $12.6 million, $7.303 million signing bonus; 2017 cap of $2.291 million. CB Quincy Wilson (2/46): 4 years, $5.766 million, $2.334 million signing bonus; 2017 cap of $1,048 million.

4 years, $5.766 million, $2.334 million signing bonus; 2017 cap of $1,048 million. LB Tarell Basham (3/80): 4 years, $3.236 million, $835,856 signing bonus; 2017 cap of $673,964.

4 years, $3.236 million, $835,856 signing bonus; 2017 cap of $673,964. OT Zach Banner (4/137): 4 years, $2.938 million, $538,344 signing bonus; 2017 cap of $599,586.

4 years, $2.938 million, $538,344 signing bonus; 2017 cap of $599,586. RB Marlon Mack (4/143): 4 years, $2.819 million, $419,644 signing bonus; 2017 cap of $569,912.

4 years, $2.819 million, $419,644 signing bonus; 2017 cap of $569,912. DT Grover Stewart (4/144): 4 years, $2.819 million, $419,644 signing bonus; 2017 cap of $569.912.

4 years, $2.819 million, $419,644 signing bonus; 2017 cap of $569.912. CB Nate Hairston (5/158): 4 years, $2.668 million, $267,800 signing bonus; 2017 cap of $531,950.

4 years, $2.668 million, $267,800 signing bonus; 2017 cap of $531,950. LB Anthony Walker (5/161): 4 years, $2,665 million, $531,357 signing bonus; 2017 cap of $531,357.

Approximately 65 players are expected to participate in the rookie minicamp, including 18 signed in the hours after the draft and several on hand in a try-out basis.