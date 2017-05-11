Colts sign three draft picks, including second-round CB Quincy Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts began chipping away at their eight-player draft class Thursday by signing three to rookie contracts.

Signed were second-round cornerback Quincy Wilson and the two fifth-round picks, cornerback Nate Hairston and linebacker Anthony Walker.

The Colts’ three-day minicamp opens Friday, and general manager Chris Ballard expects 73 players to participate. That might include some of the unsigned draft picks as unsigned rookies often sign injury waivers.

Still unsigned: first-round safety Malik Hooker, third-round linebacker Tarell Basham, fourth-round offensive tackle Zach Banner, fourth-round running back Marlon Mack and fourth-round defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

