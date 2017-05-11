Classmates beat 8-year-old unconscious 2 days before he committed suicide, attorneys say

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy say he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he killed himself.

WLWT reports that Gabe Taye hanged himself from his bunk bed with a tie at his Cincinnati home on January 26.

The attorneys say a school surveillance video shows the boy being thrown against a wall by another child in a bathroom entrance and knocked unconscious.

The attorneys, who viewed the video, say the boy lay unconscious for 7 minutes and 30 seconds before an assistant principal and a school nurse came to his aid.

The attorneys say school officials told the boy’s mother that day that he’d fainted but was alert. They say she only learned of the bullying after attorneys obtained a police investigative file.

Cincinnati school officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.