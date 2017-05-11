Carmel Clay Schools to invest $140K in high school’s student-run coffee shop

CARMEL, Ind. – A coffee shop run entirely by Carmel High Students is booming, bringing in nearly $90,000 just this year. And now the school district is supporting their endeavor with a hefty investment.

The Carmel Café & Market was created back in 2014 by students. The IndyStar reports it was started by a couple students in Richard Reid’s DECA entrepreneurship group. They took out a $1,600 loan from the DECA account, and Reid brought his espresso and coffee makers from home.

Three years later, the student-run coffee shop has brought in $90,000 this school year. They even launched an app where students can place an order and have their coffee delivered to them in class.

Carmel Clay Schools is adding their support by investing $140,000 into the café for renovations to create a real coffee shop, complete with production stations, an ice machine, dishwasher and seating for about 35, according to the IndyStar. Carmel Clay Schools told FOX59 that the finished shop will look like a Panera.

Also, with the new space, the coffee shop will remain open throughout the entire school day as opposed to their current hours, 7 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

All 100 of the student employees are technically volunteers, but they’re working toward tiered DECA scholarships to attend the international association’s competitions in entrepreneurship, marketing, finance, business and hospitality. Reid told the IndyStar that a manager can earn around $1,200 for the year.