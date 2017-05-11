× Boone County woman accused of stealing $66K from ATM, hundreds of other products from employer

THORNTOWN, Ind. – A dozen people were involved in a theft conspiracy at a gas station / food mart in Towntown, including a woman who stole over $66,000 from the ATM.

Police began the investigation on March 24 when the owners of Fast Lane Foods located at 405 South West Street contact them about $66,400 missing from their ATM. They also reported the theft of large amounts of product and gasoline.

Only three peole have access to the ATM, so they were able to identify Charlotte K. Wethington, 44, as the suspect.

Wethington began working at the store in July 2014, and she was later promoted to manager. Court documents show she admitted to stealing the money from the ATM throughout the past two years. She also confessed to either stealing or condoning the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of products. Items stolen include cigarettes, gasoline, soda, Gatorade, sandwiches, and other food items.

Wethington told police about 11 other people involved in the theft conspiracy, including employees who would often take products home with them when closing the store.

At this time, Wethington is the only person arrested in this case. She’s been charged with theft, Level 5 Felony.

The store’s owners are currently reviewing surveillance tapes to determine what was stolen and by whom, and more charges may come from this case.