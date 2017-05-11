Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane gave up his first-class seat on flight to soldier

CHICAGO – Patrick Kane, a star player for the Blackhawks and defending NHL MVP, is getting nice words after a tweet was sent out by an American Airlines flight attendant.

According to a tweet by Teri Truss, Kane reportedly gave up his first-class seat on a flight to a US soldier.

Truss tweeted a picture with Kane saying, “Patrick Kane from THE BLACKHAWKS gave up his 1st Class seat to a SOLDIER…what a class act…”

Since Thursday night, the photo has been re-tweeted over 3,000 times and liked over 10,700 times.

