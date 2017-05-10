One person killed in crash on I-70 EB near Rural and Keystone; right 3 lanes closed

Two people injured in Hendricks County home invasion

Posted 2:33 pm, May 10, 2017, by

File image

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Hendricks County authorities are investigating an armed robbery that occurred after a woman knocked on the victims’ door asking for help.

Deputies were called to a home in the 2300 block of Seattle Slew Drive near 21st Street and Raceway Road around 1 a.m.

Victims told police that a young black female came to their door and said she had car trouble. She asked to borrow a phone to call for help, and the homeowner’s son handed over his cell phone.

At that time, four armed black males forced their way into the home and took jewelry, cash, and electronics.

There were two people home at the time of the robbery, and they suffered minor injuries.

Police do not believe this is a random act, but the motivation for the robbery is still under investigation.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is warning everyone not to open their doors to people they don’t know well. “If someone comes to your door asking for assistance don’t hesitate to offer to make a phone call for them from inside the security of your home or let them know you have called the police to help them.,” Capt. Amanda Goings said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s